EMP Launches Marine Hybrid Battery Packs

The battery packs will incorporate UltraBattery technology supplied by The Furukawa Battery Company. Image Credit: EMP

Japan's Eco Marine Power (EMP) today announced the launch of two UB-50-12 hybrid battery packs for ship, offshore, and land-based renewable energy projects.

Available in 2.4kWh and 3.6kWh configurations, the batteries were developed in conjunction with Furukawa Battery and Teramoto Iron Works with a design based on experience from EMP's wider renewable energy projects on ships.

"Our UltraBattery technology is ideally suited for renewable energy applications and we look forward to promoting the use of renewable energy on ships together with Eco Marine Power," said Mr. Kodaka, General Manager, Overseas Sales and Marketing Department at Furukawa Battery.

UB-50-12 battery packs will become the standard energy storage solution for EMP's Aquarius Marine Solar Power and will also be offered as stand-alone configurations.

The launch comes amid rising interest in battery technology for ship propulsion driven by a growing body of regulations limiting vessel emissions, a case in point being Norway last month announcing what will likely be the world's first zero emissions control area (ZECA).