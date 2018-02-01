World News
Naming Ceremony Held for Stena Bulk Bunker-Saving Newbuild
Stena Impero, was named in a ceremony in Guangzhou, China.
Image Credit: Stena Bulk
Stena Bulk AB (Stena Bulk) says its newest bunker-saving chemical and product tanker, Stena Impero, was named yesterday in a ceremony at Guangzhou, China.
The vessel is the last in a series of 13 sister ships ordered by Stena Bulk at the Guangzhou Shipbuilding International (GSI) shipyard in 2012.
Energy-saving features are noted to include, main engine auto-tuning, efficient boiler with recovery from multiple heat sources, and recovery of propeller energy loss.
In August, Stena Bulk held a naming ceremony the 11th and 12th in the series, Stena Imperator and Stena Imprimis.
