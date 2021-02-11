Former IMO Emissions Chief: We Have to Be Open-Minded About Nuclear Power

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Hughes served as the IMO's head of air pollution and energy efficiency until February 2020. Image Credit: IMO

The former IMO emissions official who helped draft the UN body's initial strategy on decarbonisation has reiterated his support for nuclear energy, calling for the shipping industry to keep an open mind as it considers future power sources.

Edmund Hughes served as the IMO's head of air pollution and energy efficiency until February 2020, and is now director of consultancy Green Marine Associates.

Speaking at a Safety4Sea online event this week, Hughes said nuclear energy as a potential zero-carbon power source for the shipping industry should not be judged by previous iterations of the technology.

"The technology has changed from when we first developed the IMO regulations and the IMO code 50 years ago," Hughes said.

"We're now talking about advanced nuclear reactors and small modular reactors, and the use of fuels like molten salts, which are inherently less risky."

Molten salt reactors are considered safer than other reactors because they run at much lower pressure, cutting the risk of releasing radioactive material into the local environment.

New nuclear technology is "less risky, frankly, even perhaps compared to hydrogen and ammonia," Hughes said.

"Let's face it, hydrogen is not a risk-free solution.

"I think we have to be open-minded about the 2050 goal."