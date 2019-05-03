UK Chamber of Shipping Opposes Vessel Speed Limits

Anna Ziou, Policy Director, UK Chamber of Shipping. Image Credit: UK Chamber of Shipping

The UK Chamber of Shipping says it opposes recent proposals to put a speed limit on ships as part of efforts to reduce the industry's global emissions footprint.

Such action would not only give a false impression that industry is reducing its carbon emissions, it will actually have the opposite effect, it has warned.

"The shipping industry is committed to reducing its carbon emissions by at least 50%. To achieve this we need continued investment in green technologies that will allow ships to conduct their business through a range of low carbon fuels such as battery power, hydrogen fuel cells or even wind power," says Anna Ziou, Policy Director at the UK Chamber of Shipping.

“ Aside from the economic harm, this would unnecessarily create further emissions during the additional waiting time Anna Ziou, Policy Director, UK Chamber of Shipping

"Shipowners have already limited their speed by a considerable amount in the past decade and whilst these proposals have good intentions, promoting further slow-steaming as a low carbon alternative for international shipping is just not good enough. They will give a false impression that the industry is taking action, when in reality they will deliver no meaningful reduction in emissions.

"The scale of ambition required for the industry to meet the 50% target should not be underestimated so those companies developing and installing low carbon technologies should not be penalised for their investment. These proposals will do exactly that, and suggest the problem will simply go away if we just drive ships more slowly. This could result in less research and development, and discourage meaningful attempts at eliminating carbon emissions."

Earlier this week, 107 Shipping CEOs along with a host of environmental groups called on IMO to agree bunker saving mandatory speed limits for ocean going vessels when it meets at MEPC 74 later this month.

Both skeptics of and proponents of the idea point out speed limits would have economic benefits for the industry.

"Speed reduction could result in supply chains using alternative modes of transport, such as road haulage. This would increase overall emissions," says Ziou.

"In addition, ships may call at certain ports that are tidally constrained where a delay of just one hour could result in a knock-on delay of 12 hours to the vessel as it awaits the next tide. Aside from the economic harm, this would unnecessarily create further emissions during the additional waiting time."