Consultancy Warns of 'Unprecedented' Capacity Injection in Transpacific Boxship Trade

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The container trade is growing rapidly. Image Credit: Sea-Intelligence Sunday Spotlight - Issue 486

There has been an 'unprecedented' addition of container ship capacity to the Transpacific trade for the fourth quarter of this year, according to shipping consultancy Sea-Intelligence.

The eight-week rolling average capacity growth in the Transpacific trade has surged beyond 20%, the highest level since the company started recording this measure in 2012, Sea-Intelligence said in an emailed statement Monday.

"The Transpacific trade stands out, with unprecedented capacity increases in Q4," the company said.

"We are now at a point in time where capacity has grown more than 20% on a year-on-year basis, which significantly exceeds what we have seen in the past."

Container freight is the largest source of bunker demand in the shipping industry.