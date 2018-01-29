Strategic Agreement Between CHI and GTT to Support Adoption of LNG as Marine Fuel

CHI has signed a strategic agreement with GTT. Image Credit: CHI

In an effort to cope with the market challenges and future business developments, including the increased adoption of liquefied natural gas (LNG) as marine fuel, Cosco Shipping Heavy Industries (CHI) says it has signed a strategic agreement with GTT.

"The Signing of this strategic agreement meets the long-term planning's requirements of both companies," said CHI.

"It will help ascertain their position, leading to future innovations. This agreement should benefit both parties."

CHI explains that, to maintain its competitiveness and cover all the products in its fields of specialisation, the company has defined a sustainable development strategy, and has considered the repairing, retrofitting, and new building of LNG related ships among its future key areas of development.