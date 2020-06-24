ABS LNG Marine Fuel Sustainability Report Published

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Sustainability report: providing answers. File image/Pixabay.

Class society ABS has published a sustainability report on LNG as marine fuel.

According to the society, the whitepaper "provides practical pointers in the use of LNG as marine fuel and is intended to supplement the ABS Advisory on Gas and Other Low Flashpoint Fuels".

The report is generic in nature and interested parties should contact ABS directly for specific guidance on LNG as marine fuel.

In a webinar broadcast yesterday, Greek academic Lambros Kailtsis said that LNG made a credible case as an alternative marine fuel as it fared well against other fuels on the 2030 greenhouse gas reduction targets for shipping.

Northwest Europe is one market where LNG bunkers are gaining a foothold.

Click here to download a copy of the report.