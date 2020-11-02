IBIA Makes Final Preparations for First Global Convention

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The convention launches on Tuesday. Image Credit: IBIA

The International Bunker Industry Association (IBIA) is hosting its annual convention on a global basis for the first time this week.

The conference, being held over three days from Tuesday, is being hosted on a custom-made platform including a virtual world in which attendees will be able to network with each other as well as view presentations and panels.

IMO Secretary General Kitack Lim will open the proceedings on Tuesday with a keynote speech, followed by welcome addresses by IBIA Chairman Henrik Zederkof and Director Unni Einemo.

On Wednesday there will be panel discussions broken down into regional sessions for Asia-Pacific, EMEA and the Americas, followed by global panels on Thursday.

To register for the convention, click here: https://www.eventora.com/en/Events/ibia-annual-convention-2020-going-global.