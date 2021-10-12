IBIA Dinner to Go Ahead in Usual Format for IP Week 2022

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The last IBIA Dinner held in February 2020. Image Credit: Ship & Bunker

The annual IP Week dinner in London hosted by IBIA, one of the key events is set to go ahead next year in its usual format but at a smaller scale after being cancelled in 2021 because of COVID-19 restrictions.

The IBIA Dinner is one of the key events in the bunker industry's calendar and regular attracts over 1,000 individuals.

Full details of the event will be revealed when tickets for the event will go on sale on October 20, the organisation says, with a seated dinner held in a similar format to previous years but scaled down to a smaller size.

"Tickets will be limited," IBIA notes.

"The safety of our attendees will always remain our top priority. IBIA continues to monitor the international and national COVID regulations. We will also follow all local Government guidelines with regards to social distancing, participant numbers and sanitisation standards."

Last month IBIA had asked for feedback from the industry on its Annual Dinner format in light of ongoing COVID related restrictions. The recently-mooted idea of a cocktail evening were among the options for an altered format.

COVID-19 restrictions and lower willingness to travel have led to the cancellation of most in-person bunker industry events over the past two years.