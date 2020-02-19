Scorpio Tankers Sees $5,400/Day Premium for Scrubber-Equipped LR1 Tankers

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Profits for scrubber-equipped tonnage are growing. Image Credit: File Image / Pixabay

LR1 tankers equipped with scrubbers are earning as much as a quarter more than equivalent ships without the emissions-cleaning equipment, according to shipping company Scorpio Tankers.

In January the company's LR1 tankers with scrubbers earned $5,400/day more than those without, Scorpio said in a statement Wednesday, against average earnings of $19,000/day for this type of vessel.

Scrubber-equipped LR2 tankers earned $5,300/day more than those without, the company said, against an average of $25,000/day.

Meanwhile scrubber-equipped MRs earned just $2,800/day more than those without, against average earnings of $22,000/day.

In October 2018 Scorpio announced it planned to retrofit scrubbers to the substantial majority of its fleet.