Windship Seeks to Add Carbon Capture to Hybrid Marine Energy System

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Windship has developed a rig design that incorporates wind, solar and other renewable energy sources, along with innovative hull and engine designs and weather systems. Image Credit: Windship Technology

UK-based engineering company Windship Technology is seeking to add carbon capture to its hybrid energy system for ships.

The company has signed a joint development deal with Australia'sCalix Limited to incorporate the firm's RECAST carbon capture system into its product offering, it said in an emailed statement earlier this month. The deal follows 12 months of work between the two companies.

Windship has developed a rig design that incorporates wind, solar and other renewable energy sources, along with innovative hull and engine designs and weather systems, and now will look to add carbon capture to this mix.

"In joining up with Calix we can square the circle of a whole-ship, True Zero emission solution for the shipping industry, with Carbon Capture being the holy grail for operators," Graham Harvey, CEO of Windship, said in the statement.

"This is a huge step forward for Windship Technology and we look forward to working closely with Calix on an exclusive basis on this exciting development."