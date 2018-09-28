Another Player Eyes "Economic Advantage" by Using Scrubbers

Lois K. Zabrocky, President and Chief Executive Officer of International Seaways. Image Credit: International Seaways

International Seaways today said it will install scrubbers on a portion of its vessels, and hopes to gain an economic advantage in the process.

The firm, who owns and operates a fleet of 52 vessels, will install scrubbers on seven VLCCs and has an option for a further three systems covering the remaining modern VLCCs in its fleet.

The seven scrubbers are all to be installed prior to January 1, 2020, when the new 0.50% "IMO 2020" sulfur emission cap goes into effect, after signing contracts with Clean Marine AS of Norway.

"Following significant economic analysis and evaluation of different systems, we are pleased to have executed contracts to install scrubbers on a large portion of our VLCC fleet," said Lois Zabrocky, President and CEO of International Seaways.

"We believe that by installing scrubbers on our largest ships, we will gain an economic advantage."