Coronavirus Puts Brakes on Industry Events

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Event organizers see empty seats due to Coronavirus fears. File Image / Pixabay

Several maritime industry events have been postponed or cancelled in response to the ongoing global Coronavirus outbreak.

Events for Singapore Maritime Week (SMW), originally set to take place in April, are among those to be effected.

"In view of the current global COVID-19 situation and in consultation with our partners, we have decided to postpone SMW events originally slated from 18th to 24th April 2020," Maritime and Port Authority of Singapore (MPA) says in a statement on the SMW website.

"Some events will be postponed to the second half of this year while others will reconvene at SMW 2021. This reconfiguration would allow maximum participation given the international nature of SMW events."

The Kuwait Maritime Summit, originally planned for April 8 and 9, is among other events today announcing alternative arrangements. That event will now take place from September 16 – 17 September.

With the IBIA Annual Convention and SIBCON not taking place until the fall, what are set to be the two biggest bunker industry gatherings of 2020 are both going ahead as planned.

SIBCON takes place October 6 – 9 2020, at its usual Resorts World Sentosa location.

This year's IBIA Annual Convention takes place in Houston, USA, during the first week of November.