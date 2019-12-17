CSA 2020: Quality Materials Best for EGCS Installation

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Kaczmarek: quality materials. Image credit: CSA 2020.

Choosing high-end materials is a wise investment when installing scrubbers, the pro-scrubber group, Clean Shipping Alliance 2020, has said.

CSA 2020 members account for over 1,500 scrubber installations.

"Members found the quality of material and coatings used is the most important factor in optimising exhaust gas cleaning system (EGCS) safety," it said.

Mike Kaczmarek, CSA 2020 chairman and a senior Carnival Corporation executive, echoed the sentiment.

"We have found EGCS systems are designed for world-wide operations and normally meet or exceed the specification.

"However, there are a few things to be aware of.

"For example, we do recommend that the upper bellows (expansion joints) above the EGCS tower are replaced with a design using upgraded alloys during the installation process. This can help prevent any subsequent corrosion. Selection of quality materials is important."

In two weeks, the global fleet must operate on 0.5% sulfur bunker fuel (the current standard is 3.5%). However, ships with EGCS onboard can continue to use high sulfur bunker fuel and remain in compliance with the new global standard on bunker fuel.