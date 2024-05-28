Marflet Marine to Intall Suction Sails on Oil and Chemical Tanker

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Four ‘eSail’ suction sails to be installed on oil and chemical tanker Santiago I. Image Credit: Marflet Marine / bound4blue

Marflet Marine today announced it was adding to the growing number of companies opting to install wind propulsion systems to its ships.

The Spanish player has signed a contract with Bound4blue that will see four of its ‘eSail’ suction sails installed on oil and chemical tanker Santiago I.

The installation will take place in mid-2025.

Unlike other forms of wiind propulsion system such as rotor sails, suction sails work by dragging air across an aerodynamic surface to generate pripulsion.

Bound4blue claims fuel savings of 40% are possible while the system is in use. Operational modelling for Santiago indicates this should save around 10 and 15% of the ship’s annual energy consumption with the reduced main engine loads.

The order comes at a time of growing interest not only for wind propulsion systems as a whole, but in Bound4blue’s suction sail technology in particular.

Earlier this year Singapore-based shipping company Eastern Pacific Shipping (EPS) and Louis Dreyfus both said they were installing the Bound4blue sails on its ships.