Robin van Elderen Leaves Trefoil

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Van Elderen's departure is the latest in a series of staff changes at the firm over the past year. File Image / Pixabay

Robin van Elderen, who joined Trefoil Trading as its new managing director earlier this year, has stepped down from the firm.

Van Elderen has left the company as of this month after joining in March, according to an update to his LinkedIn profile. He has not yet revealed his next position.

Trefoil's former chief operating officer Maurice Elfrink left the company in December 2020 after having worked for the firm for 11 years. Michael De Boeck left the firm in July after just six months of bunker sales work for them in Antwerp.

Trefoil was founded in 1982 with a focus on physical supply at the Amsterdam-Rotterdam-Antwerp hub in Northwest Europe.