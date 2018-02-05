PBES Equips Battery Systems on Norway's Newest Zero-Emission Ferries

Battery systems have been installed on the M/F Gloppefjord and Eidsfjord. Image Credit: PBES

Plan B Energy Storage (PBES) says two 1MWh battery systems have been successfully installed on the M/F Gloppefjord and Eidsfjord - Norway's newest battery-operated ferries, which operate on the E39 highway route on the 2km crossing between the Anda and Lote docks.

"Anda-Lote is a vital link for Western Norway," said Grant Brown, Vice President Marketing at PBES.

"We are extremely happy to have been chosen to supply powerful and reliable PBES batteries for these innovative vessels. PBES remains committed to providing the best quality, Norwegian built energy storage for the ferry industry."

The new ferries come as part of Norway's ongoing push toward zero and low emission public transportation.

Gloppefjord and Eidsfjord each have the capacity to carry 120 cars and 349 passengers on the 8-minute crossing.

Last year, ﻿﻿Ship & Bunker reported that Høglund Marine Automation (Høglund) had signed a partnership agreement with PBES for the development of hybrid and fully electric commercial marine vessels.