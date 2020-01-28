PortNews Reports VLSFO Shortage in Russian Far East

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Shortages have been reported in the Russian Far East. Image Credit: File Image / Pixabay

The bunker market in the Russian Far East is suffering from a shortage of very low sulfur fuel oil (VLSFO), according to Russian maritime news agency PortNews.

"Representatives of the Far Eastern bunkering companies say that the acquired volumes are not enough for all the required bunkering operations so far," the agency reported Friday.

"Besides, fuel delivery is delayed due to congestion of railways with trains carrying coal.

"In this situation, many companies undertake large-scale blending which considerably affects the quality of fuel."

The availability of the product has been adequate in the Baltic region, the agency said.