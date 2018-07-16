Key LNG Bunker Emissions Study Due for September Release

Life Cycle Analysis set for completion in September. File Image / Pixabay

The Society for Gas as a Marine Fuel (SGMF) says the results of a Life Cycle Analysis project for liquified natural gas (LNG) bunkers will be ready in time for Gastech 2018 this September.

The work is being undertaken in partnership with ThinkStep and fellow LNG bunker advocacy group SEA\LNG, and hopes to provide a better understanding of the potential for LNG bunkers to reduce emissions, particularly GHGs.

The study seeks to compare "full lifecycle, well-to-wake GHG emissions of LNG-fuelled propulsion systems with IMO 2020 compliant oil-based solutions."

The results will likely become a key reference work for LNG bunker advocates amid a growing war of words over the fuel's GHG performance and wider role in emissions reduction efforts, as well as a rebuttal to findings of a recent critical study by the UMAS consultancy.

"I give you my assurance that once this benchmark study is completed, we will have a powerful tool at our disposal to help dispel inaccurate and often erroneous statements made about clean marine fuel choices," SGMF General Manager Mark Bell said in the group's latest newsletter.

In separate comments, SGMF says it has also been granted Consultative Status at the International Maritime Organisation (IMO).

"At the last Council Meeting, held earlier this month, our application was accepted and then granted which indicates a clear and confident recognition of our good work to date, and in anticipation of many positive contributions to come," SGMF explained in its latest newsletter.

"It marks a major and exciting milestone in SGMF's history and development."