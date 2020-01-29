ClassNK Sees Growing Role for Wind Propulsion in Marine Energy

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Wind power may start to reclaim some ground in the marine energy mix. Image Credit: File Image / Pixabay

Classification society ClassNK has joined industry body the International Windship Association (IWSA), it said Tuesday.

"Expecting that wind propulsion technology will play an even greater role as ships' power source, ClassNK has been developing necessary standards to ensure the safety and soundness of designs applying them," Hayato Suga, a corporate officer at ClassNK, said in a statement.

The IWSA has representatives from both the technology and shipping industries, and seeks to promote the use of wind propulsion in commercial shipping.

While wind propulsion is unlikely to be of use as the primary energy source for large cargo vessels, incorporating wind as part of the energy mix in a hybrid model can bring significant savings in bunker fuel consumption.

2020 will be a "critical year" for wind propulsion as the shipping industry starts to bear down on the International Maritime Organization's greenhouse gas reduction targets, according to Gavin Allwright, Secretary General of IWSA.