IBIA Restructuring as CEO Justin Murphy Steps Down

Murphy will take up a new challenge in Abu Dhabi. Image Credit: IBIA

The International Bunker Industry Association (IBIA) says it is restructuring, with CEO Justin Murphy to leave his post on September 15 to take up a new challenge in Abu Dhabi.

"IBIA has flourished under Justin's guidance and I'm sure I speak for all when I offer thanks for his support and hard work during the last 18 months. It is with great sadness that that we must bid farewell to Justin but as one door closes another opens," says IBIA Chairman Michael Green.

Rather than replace Murphy, IBIA says it will set up a new structure where the various responsibilities of the CEO are shared by a management team.

Unni Einemo, who joined IBIA as its IMO Representative and Communications Manager in April 2016, will take on the newly created role of Director. Einemo will also retain her current responsibilities in addition to serving as the most senior member of the IBIA secretariat.

"I am deeply honoured by the confidence the Board of IBIA has shown in me by choosing this way forward. We have all really enjoyed working with Justin and we will miss him very much. We have also learnt a lot from him, and the entire team – both the London-based secretariat and our two regional offices in Asia and Africa – will benefit from this as we move forward," she said.

Sofia Konstantopoulou, who joined IBIA in February 2018, takes on the newly created role of Global Head, Marketing & Events.

Another new role of General Manager, Membership and Administration, will be filled in October.

"I've loved working at IBIA. It's been a truly fulfilling experience and I'm grateful for the support of a wonderful board, an engaged membership and our talented secretariat. Unni has my full support and I'm supremely confident that she'll do a great job for our members at an important time in our industry," said Murphy.