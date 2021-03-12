Exmar Wins Approval for Ammonia-Fuelled Gas Carrier Plans

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Ammonia is widely expected to become a mainstream bunker fuel in the coming decades. File Image / Pixabay

Shipping company Exmar has won approval in principle from classification society Lloyd's Register for an ammonia-fuelled gas carrier design.

The ship will have a cargo capacity of 40,000 m3, and was designed by Jiangnan Shipyard, Exmar said in a statement on its website on Wednesday.

A risk assessment was carried out confirming that the safety risks associated with ammonia have been properly addressed.

"This approval in principle is an important milestone in the process of developing low CO2 emission gas carriers," Jens Ismar, executive director for shipping at Exmar, said in the statement.

"Exmar continues its steps towards further innovation and decarbonisation by demonstrating the possibility of using ammonia as fuel on board gas carriers.

"This follows Exmar's initiative of introducing LPG as a fuel in 2012 which is being implemented on our world's first order of two dual fuel VLGCs currently under construction."