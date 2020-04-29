IBIA, UK Chamber of Shipping Plan Autumn Bunker Event

by Ship & Bunker News Team

London: .vent venue. File image/Pixabay.

Bunker industry association International Bunker Industry Association (IBIA) and the UK Chamber of Shipping have teamed up to host a bunker conference in London in September.

The event, on September 29, will provide "a forum for advanced dialogue and exchange of experiences related to marine fuels, the implementation of the 2020 Sulphur Cap, safety implications, the market landscape and new advanced fuel products", according to the organisers.

An agenda will released nearer the time and sponsorship deals are available.

The IBIA Convention this year will take place in Houston from 3 - 5 November.

For further information on both events visit IBIA's website.