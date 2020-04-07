Energy Producer Total Charters LNG-Powered VLCCs to AET

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The new tankers are due to enter service in 2022. Image Credit: AET

French energy producer Total has signed a deal to charter out its first very large crude carriers (VLCCs) capable of running on LNG, the company said Tuesday.

Total has agreed to charter the two new VLCCs to Malaysia's AET upon their delivery in 2022, the company said in an emailed statement.

Total will provide the LNG to fuel the ships.

"The use of LNG to fuel our chartered vessels is the illustration of our determination to reduce the carbon footprint of our activities," Luc Gillet, senior vice president for shipping at Total, said in the statement.

"With this decision, we reaffirm today our positive contribution to a sustainable shipping industry and our commitment to extend the use of LNG as a clean marine fuel."