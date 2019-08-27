Monjasa Ups Tanker Ownership Ahead of IMO2020

Monjasa Group CEO, Anders Østergaard. Image Credit: Monjasa

Monjasa has announced it has taken ownership of five tankers as part of its preparations for IMO2020.

Two of the tankers have already been delivered in Dubai, with remaining vessels set to be delivered in the coming months.

The move means Monjasa now owns 10 of its 20-strong global tankers fleet.

"With global marine fuel logistics expected to be challenged on parameters such as flexibility and storage capacity due to the introduction of the new Very Low Sulphur Fuel Oil (VLSFO) products, Monjasa is actively securing the right tonnage for its long-term bunker operations," the suppler said.

“ We are on the brink of bringing new low-sulphur fuel products to the market Anders Østergaard, Group CEO, Monjasa

The tankers in question, four of which were previously on bareboat charter by Monjasa, are:

Aarhus - 3,798 dwt - year built 2009

- year built 2009 Delhi - 3,802 dwt - year built 2009

- year built 2009 Amsterdam - 8,839 dwt - year built 2009

- year built 2009 Accra - 8,839 dwt - year built 2010

- year built 2010 Annie - 12,222 dwt - year built 2004

The vessels will be deployed in the Arabian Gulf, West Africa, and Panama Canal markets.



"Last year, we increased our total supply volume by 17% to 4.1 million tonnes of marine fuel and we continue to see a growing demand for our services. This is also part of the reason we are now purchasing five quality tankers," commented Group CEO, Anders Østergaard.

"We are on the brink of bringing new low-sulphur fuel products to the market and the entire industry needs to adapt to a new multiple products demand. These five tankers can segregate between two and six different types of oil products onboard and this contributes to making them an attractive investment for us. Coupled with an average age of 10 years the tankers are fully furnished to handle the leap in quality required to perform bunker operations come 2020."