New GTL-Based IMO2020 Bunker Fuel Under Development

System Outline. Image Credit: DNV GL

Oshima Shipbuilding is developing a new GTL (gas-to-liquid)-based low sulfur fuel to help vessel operators meet both the upcoming global 0.50% sulfur cap and existing 0.10% sulfur cap within emissions control areas (ECAs).

Dubbed "Super Eco Fuel" by the shipbuilder, it is produced by mixing natural gas-based GTL and lightcycle oil (LCO).

"LCO has a low sulphur content but poor ignition performance. On the other hand, GTL contains almost no sulphur or other impurities, features high ignition performance and a complete combustion process. When mixed in the right quantities the result is a fuel that meets the 2020 0.5% global sulphur cap," DNV GL explains.

"As a second step, adding water and adjusting the fuel mix results in a fuel that satisfies both the 0.1% ECA sulphur limit and is NOX Tier III-compliant. In addition, the specific fuel oil consumption is slightly lower. CO2 emissions and soot formation are reduced as well."

The fuel is mixed onboard and designed to be a true drop-in replacement for traditional bunkers, so it can be used in existing engines without modification.

Testing of the new fuel is ongoing and noted to have performed satisfactorily to date.

Royal Dutch Shell plc (Shell's) has previously tipped GTL fuels to play an an increasingly important role in the future fuel mix.