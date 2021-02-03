Bureau Veritas Develops New Ship Emissions Performance Standard

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Bureau Veritas first came up with the standard in 2019. Image Credit: Bureau Veritas

Bureau Veritas has awarded its first notation certifying a ship's performance in producing low emissions.

Five hopper dredgers owned by Jan De Nul Group -- the Sanderus, the Ortelius, the Tristao da Cunha, the Afonso de Albuquerque and the Diogo Cao -- have become the first to receive the 'ultra low emission vessel' label, the company said in an emailed statement on Wednesday.

The label "can be assigned to ships that exceed existing MARPOL requirements for lowering pollutant emissions," Bureau Veritas said in the statement.

"The voluntary notation accounts for air quality, including hydrocarbons, carbon, NOx, and particulate matter, as well as particle numbers.

"For shipowners looking to distinguish their fleets, the ULEV notation helps demonstrate a real and significant commitment to environmental protection."

The company first came up with the standard in 2019, adapting EU policy on emissions reduction to the needs of the shipping industry.