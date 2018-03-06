Alfa Laval Aims to Simplify Proof of Compliance Requirements for Scrubber Users

Olaf van Heerikhuizen, Manager Service, Gas Systems at Alfa Laval. Image Credit: Alfa Laval

Alfa Laval today launched a new tool aimed at simplifying proof of compliance requirements for ship operators using scrubbers within the world's emission control areas (ECAs).

The first in a suite of products the company is calling its "PureSOx connectivity programme," the tool builds on its Alfa Laval Remote Emission Monitor (ALREM) system to give users graph-based compliance reports via a touch control system on board the vessel.

"This is immediate pain relief for customers, whose scrubbers are legally required to log around 50 data signals every three minutes," says Olaf van Heerikhuizen, Manager Service, Gas Systems at Alfa Laval.

"Instead of interpreting a hundred pages of raw sensor data for just a few days of operation, they get a finished compliance summary that they can hand over directly to authorities."

As regulations and digitalization become increasingly commonplace within the shipping industry, the company sees the new tool as the first in a series to ease the burden of compliance.

"Connectivity is the key, as we've already seen in ALREM projects with major PureSOx customers. The ALREM lays the groundwork for a range of data-driven services that will make compliance – and life on board – much easier," says van Heerikhuizen.