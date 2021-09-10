More Than One in Four Ships on Order Could Run on LNG

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Car carriers are the strongest shipping segment for gas-powered tonnage orders at the moment. Image Credit: NYK Line

The growth in LNG-fuelled tonnage orders over the past year has led to more than one in four ships now on order being capable of running on natural gas.

Nearly 30% of gross tonnage currently on order is for LNG-fuelled vessels, industry body SEA-LNG said this week, citing data from Clarkson Research Services.

The orders have been strongest in the pure car and truck carrier segment, in which more than 90% of newbuilds in the coming years are expected to be gas-powered, SEA-LNG said in an emailed statement. LNG-fuelled container ship orders have also grown fivefold since January 2020.

"While LNG may not be the end game, it is the best starting point to get to net zero," Peter Keller, chairman of SEA-LNG, said in the statement.

"It provides a very clear and achievable plan which starts today.

"We know the need is real and waiting is no longer an option.

"Recognition for this plan and the pathway forward is continually growing."