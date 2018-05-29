Heidmar Sets Up New Bunkering Service in Response to IMO 2020

Mark Smith has joined Heidmar UK as Director, Bunkering. Image Credit: Heidmar

Tanker operator Heidmar is setting up a new bunkering service in response to the upcoming global 0.50% sulfur cap on marine fuel.

Heidmar Bunkering Services (HBS) is "a new platform providing strategic bunkering for risk management and scenario planning as the industry moves toward 2020," the company said today.

"The upcoming 2020 legislation provides a unique challenge requiring fresh thinking and innovation, and Heidmar Bunkering Services is there to help ship owners and operators meet the changing bunkering landscape."

In conjunction with the move, Mark Smith, formerly of NSI and most recently leading TK Shipping's fleet bunkering, has joined Heidmar UK as Director, Bunkering to lead the global team and grow the HBS platform.

Smith joins Isabela Tatu, was said to have recently joined Heidmar UK after 10 years in supply and trading roles at World Fuels, and Kyle Young, Bunker Manager at the firm's Norwalk office, who has been with Heidmar over 13 years.

"The Heidmar bunkering strategy engages the world-class purchasing performance and transparency of our pools as part of our Commercial Service, adding a tailored and dynamic approach to managing future price risk," the company concluded.