Redouble IMO2020 Bunker Supply Efforts: ICS

Guy Platten, Secretary General of ICS. Image Credit: ICS

The International Chamber of Shipping (ICS) has called on the industry to redouble its efforts to ensure there is adequate supply of fit-for-use IMO2020 compliant fuel.

"The industry is focused on moving forward but uncertainty remains about the worldwide availability of safe and compliant low sulphur fuels, and the operational challenges associated with using them," said Guy Platten, Secretary General of ICS.

"It is absolutely vital that everyone concerned, including governments, oil producers and bunker suppliers, redouble their efforts to ensure that safe and compatible fuels will be available in every port worldwide."

The comments came alongside the release of ICS' updated guidance for the upcoming 0.50% global sulfur cap on marine fuel, which come into force from January 1, 2020.

The free resource, Compliance with the 2020 'Global Sulphur Cap', incorporates the latest IMO decisions addressing issues such as fuel oil non-availability reporting, fuel safety, and fuel quality.

The guide is available here: http://www.ics-shipping.org/free-resources/2020-sulphur-compliance