Oil Rebounds On Hope Of Stimulus Package As Goldman Forecasts Bullish 2021

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The bank also sees a significant resurgence next year of jet fuel demand: File Image/PixaBay

The increasing likelihood of a second fiscal stimulus to support a U.S. economy damaged by government lockdowns kept Covid fears somewhat at bay on Thursday and boosted oil prices, but not enough to overcome the previous session's loss of up to 4 percent.

U.S. House speaker Nancy Pelosi's comment early Thursday that Democrats and Republicans were nearing an agreement on the stimulus package resulted in Brent rising 70 cents to $42.42 per barrel and West Texas Intermediate gaining 59 cents to $40.62.

Of the package, Gary Cunningham, director of account management and research at Tradition Energy, remarked, "It sends a positive sign that the U.S. economy will continue to recover and U.S. domestic consumption of petroleum products will continue."

“ It sends a positive sign that the U.S. economy will continue to recover Gary Cunningham, Tradition Energy

But capping gains was the persistent fear that government lockdowns in Europe due to rising virus infection rates would negatively impact demand; still, Goldman Sachs remains optimistic for the longer term and expects average Brent prices rising to $59.40 next year from $43.90 this year, and WTI increasing to $55.90 from $40.10.

In fact, Goldman forecasts a bull market for commodities in 2021, due to markets becoming worried about inflation as a result of historic fiscal spending and low interest rates - which the bank says will likely drive more commodity investment.

Better still, Goldman also expects global jet fuel demand, whose drop in 2020 comprises half of current demand loss, to increase by 3.9 million barrels per day from its present levels by summer of next year (the bank's optimism is due to the Covid vaccines already in limited use in China and Russia, with an expected delivery in the West as early as December).

Thursday also saw potential good news regarding Canada's embattled oil sands: BMO Capital Markets said the value of Canadian oil would increase next year thanks to less output of competing crude from Latin America.

Meanwhile, Russian president Vladimir Putin on Thursday helped assuage worries that the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) and its partners would not respond to market needs and follow through with plans to relax their output cuts: he said although there is no need for global oil producers to alter course because demand is on the rise, he wouldn't rule out extending deep oil cuts for longer if market conditions warranted.

Finally, on the matter of ending the pandemic, the front-runner vaccine being developed by Oxford University and AstraZeneca has been shown to work as planned by new analysis; "The study confirms that large amounts of the coronavirus spike protein are produced with great accuracy, and this goes a long way to explaining the success of the vaccine in inducing a strong immune response," said Sarah Gilbert, the university's professor of vaccinology.