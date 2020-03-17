Vancouver Joins Forces With Tomakomai on LNG Bunkering

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The authorities signed the deal on March 5. Image Credit: Vancouver Fraser Port Authority

The Vancouver Fraser Port Authority has signed a memorandum of understanding with the Tomakomai Port Authority in Japan to promote gas-fuelled shipping, it said last week.

The two authorities "will actively exchange information and expertise on LNG bunkering, including technical procedures and best practices, and where feasible, coordinate port requirements and guidelines for LNG bunkering to facilitate use of LNG marine fuel in both ports," they said in a statement published Friday.

"The provision of LNG fuel for ships transiting between the ports of Vancouver and Tomakomai will reduce air emissions from shipping, protecting air quality in port communities, while also reducing contributions to global climate change."

The Vancouver authority is working with British Columbia and natural gas supplier FortisBC to establish ship-to-ship LNG bunkering at the port, it said in October.