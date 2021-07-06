Yara Marine Technologies Acquires Fuel Efficiency Firm Lean Marine

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Lean Marine's FuelOpt system helps shipowners cut their bunker bills. Image Credit: Yara Marine Technologies

Engineering company Yara Marine Technologies has acquired fuel efficiency systems provider Lean Marine.

Lean Marine's main products are its FuelOpt propulsion optimisation system and Fleet Analytics performance management software. The company will continue to offer its products and services as part of Yara Marine's maritime green technologies portfolio, Yara said in an emailed statement on Tuesday.

"Yara Marine Technologies has consistently demonstrated its ability and dedication at providing commercial shipping operators with new technologies that reduce maritime emissions, and they have the capacity to scale and implement new solutions quickly," Mikael Laurin, CEO of Lean Marine, said in the statement.

"We strive towards the same goal – a greener maritime industry – and that made us a natural match.

"We are now ready to move our solutions into the next phase of rapid expansion, in a global market, where the frontrunners will show the way."