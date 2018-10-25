Boxship Owner Goes for Scrubbers

Box ship owner going for scrubbers. File Image / Pixabay

Greek container ship owner Costamare today announced it has opted to install scrubbers on five Post Panamax container vessels.

Two are 8,827 TEU vessels and three are 9,403 TEU vessels.

The installation will be accompanied with an increase in charter rates for the vessels. The original charter expiry for the vessels, ranging from 2023 to 2024, will be also extended for a period of 3 years.

The owner joins a slew of companies who have jumped on the scrubber bandwagon in recent months, with some 1,000 orders for the tech placed over the last six months alone.

Costamare says its 71 vessel fleet has a combined capacity of approximately 462,000 TEU.