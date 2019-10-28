Sea Trade Holdings Joins Trident Alliance

Sea Trade Holdings joins Trident Alliance. Image Credit: Sea Trade Holdings

Ultramax owner Sea Trade Holdings has joined sulfur regs lobby Trident Alliance.

The group now has 52 members.

“Sea Trade Holdings is proud to be on the forefront of corporate and social responsibility. In addition to building and maintaining a modern and environmentally friendly fleet, we consider membership in the Trident Alliance a natural progression, joining fellow vessel owners, operators and charterers in the cause of dramatically reducing emissions,” said Robert Shaw, Managing Director, Sea Trade Holdings.

With the IMO2020 starting in just over two months, the industry's most significant change ever to sulfur regulations,the firm joins several new players join Trident Alliance's ranks.

Those include MPC Container Ships and Ahrenkiel Steamship who joined last month.

News today that Russia is considering a delay to implementing IMO2020 - the third MARPOL Annex Vi signatory to do so in recent months - is a reminder that universal enforcement of the new sulfur rules is not a given.

"IMO2020 is a significant opportunity to make our industry more sustainable, but responsible shipping companies must remain vigilant," said Roger Strevens, Chair of the Trident Alliance..

"Over the upcoming months, we will continue to advocate together for full and effective enforcement, so we can all reap the health and environmental benefits of reduced sulphur emissions.”