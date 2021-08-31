Maersk Joins BEC Low-Carbon Charter

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Daan Slotema received a certificate on behalf of Maersk. Image Credit: Maersk

Shipping company AP Moller-Maersk has joined Hong Kong's Business Environment Council Low-Carbon Charter, signalling its commitment to decarbonisation.

By joining the charter Maersk has committed to work towards setting decarbonisation targets aligned with the Paris Agreement, take actions towards that goal, disclose progress on an annual basis and advocate setting decarbonisation goals and implementing low-carbon practices, it said in a statement on its website last week.

The charter was launched in 2019 covering just the property and construction businesses, but has since expanded to covering companies from all sectors.

"Decarbonization is a strategic imperative for our industry and for Maersk," Daan Slotema, head of legal for Maersk Asia Pacific, said in the statement.

"We are intensifying our efforts to achieve our ambition of becoming carbon neutral by 2050 and support our customers to decarbonize their supply chains.

"Hong Kong is one of the world's leading maritime hubs, and I am pleased that we can take part in this significant task which requires collaborative contributions from the shipping and logistics sector."