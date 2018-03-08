Crude Soft on Rising US Crude Production

by Tim Bonett, KPI Bridge Oil
Thursday March 8, 2018

There is some concern over rising US crude production as there are signs of a bottleneck at Cushing.

Yesterday the EIA released record domestic production figures and today Genscape was indicating that we will see another build for inventories next week.

The dollar also gained strength putting pressure on oil and trade wars remain a gray cloud hanging over the market.

Bunker prices were softer in the primary ports.

WTI APR $60.12/BBL DOWN -$1.03/BBL
Brent MAY $63.61/BBL DOWN -$0.73/BBL

