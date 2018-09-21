IBIA Event to Examine the Role of Mass Flow Meters in the Post IMO 2020 Bunker Market

Dual mass flow metering systems onboard Marine Pamela. Image credit: Sinanju Tankers

With the countdown for the IMO 2020 global sulfur cap now well and truly on, it seems the industry has a growing number of questions that need to be answered.



One of those is where mass flow meter (MFM) technology will fit into the post-2020 picture, and it is a question the International Bunker Industry Association (IBIA) looks to answer with a seminar to be held on Monday October 24, 2018.



The event will take place in London at the UK Chamber of Shipping, featuring speakers that include Bob Sanguinetti, UKCS; Ingo Knudsen, Endress+Hauser; and Michael Green, Intertek.



"IMO 2020 is the most significant change in the industry in 50 years. Is Shipping Ready? What will the new Fuels look like? Mass Flow Meters have transformed Singapore, the world's largest bunkering market – how can the UK market benefit from this technology? These are just some of the questions that industry experts gathered for this event will seek to answer," says Sofia Konstantopoulou, IBIA's Global Head, Marketing & Events.



The event, New Rules – New Fuels – Digital Solutions, is free for IBIA member, or £50 for non-members.



Full Agenda and More Information: http://ibia.net/event/mass-flow-meters-seminar-new-rules-new-fuels-digital-solutions/

- or -

RSVP: sofia.konstantopoulou@ibia.net