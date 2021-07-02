Researchers Call for Earlier Publication of Container Line Sustainability Reports

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The container industry has shown increased interest in its environmental performance in recent years. File Image / Pixabay

Maritime environmental researchers are calling for earlier publication of sustainability reports from container lines to allow their environmental performance to be tracked as promptly as their financial position.

Seven of the 12 largest container lines by volumes carried did not not release a 2020 sustainability report in the first half of 2021, the Gliese Foundation said in an emailed statement on Thursday.

"Would a company release its financial statements for the year 2020 in August or September of 2021? Never," the organisation said.

"In the 21st Century, environmental reporting is as urgent and relevant as the financial one."

MSC, COSCO, ONE, Evergreen Marine, Yang Ming, Wan Hai and PIL are the liners that have yet to release a sustainability report for last year, according to the researchers.