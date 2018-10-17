IMO Pushing "Just-In-Time" Ship Operations to Reduce Bunker Consumption, Emissions [VIDEO]

IMO wants to make Just-In-Time ship operations a global reality. Image Credit: IMO

The IMO is pushing “Just-In-Time” ship operations as a means to reduce bunker consumption and their associated emissions.

"Implementing ‘Just-In-Time’ ship operations means ships receive information in advance so they can time their arrival at the berth. This can also allow ships to slow down, providing further reduction in the carbon footprint of shipping as well as saving fuel costs," IMO explains.

IMO, vis its GloMEEP Global Industry Alliance (GIA), is looking into the operational and contractual barriers to implementing the practice and hopes to identify measures that will make Just-In-Time ship operations "a global reality.”

A new IMO video on Just-In-Time and barriers to its implementation, which this week was shown to delegates on the sidelines of the IMO Intersessional Working Group on Reduction of GHG Emissions from Ships, can be found below.