World's First LNG-Powered Bulk Carrier Delivered

Vessel said to be the word's world's first LNG-powered bulk carrier. Image Credit: Lloyd’s Register

Hyundai Mipo Dockyard (HMD) and Ilshin Logistics have delivered what is said to be the world's first bulk carrier powered by liquefied natural gas (LNG) bunkers.

The 50,000 dwt bulk carrier is under the dual-class of Lloyd’s Register (LR) and Korean Register and has also been verified to be in compliance with the International Gas Fuel (IGF) Code.

As Ship & Bunker previously reported, the vessel was ordered in 2016 and expected to transport limestone from Gangwon Province to Gwangyang City.

"The successful delivery of the vessel should be a significant indication to the market of a reasonable and solid solution to the preparation for emission compliant eco-friendly designs," said JT Lee, LR’s Chief Representative & Marine Manager for Korea.