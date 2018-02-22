TMS Cardiff Gas Looks to Reduce Bunker Costs

Wärtsilä today said under an expansion of its relationship with Athens-based TMS Cardiff Gas Ltd (TMS Cardiff), the ship manager will employ Eniram’s data collection platform and analytics services in an effort to reduce bunker costs and consumption, along with the associated emissions.

The services will apply to four TFDE LNG Carriers in TMS Cardiff Gas’ fleet.

The liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers are notable for having tri-fuel main engines.

Operator and manager TMS Cardiff Gas has a total fleet of 10 gas carriers, and is part of the wider TMS group that manages more than 120 ships across the LNG, LPG, Oil/Chemicals, Dry Bulk and Offshore sectors.