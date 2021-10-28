TotalEnergies to Work With Columbia Shipmanagement on Decarbonisation

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The two firms have signed a memorandum of understanding. Image Credit: TotalEnergies / CSM

France's TotalEnergies is set to work with Columbia Shipmanagement on the decarbonisation of shipping.

The two firms are developing a partnership on developing alternative marine fuels, propulsion systems and waste management services, they said in an emailed statement this week.

"We share with CSM a strong determination to promote the energy transition and we want to capitalize on our respective expertise to accelerate it," Philippe Charleux, senior vice president for lubricants and specialities marketing and services at TotalEnergies, said in the statement.

"This partnership is fully in line with our objective to reduce our carbon emissions and to support our customers on the same path by offering and developing with them innovative solutions."

TotalEnergies is already a significant supplier of natural gas to LNG-fuelled ships, and is also seeking to develop the supply of biofuels, bio-LNG and hydrogen-based fuels for the shipping industry.