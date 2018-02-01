Gazpromneft-Lubricants Receives WinGD Approval

Gazpromneft Ocean CCL 100 HSF has received WinGD approval. Image Credit: Gazpromneft-Lubricants

Gazpromneft - Lubricants, Ltd. (Gazpromneft-Lubricants) says it has received approval from Winterthur Gas & Diesel (WinGD) for Gazpromneft Ocean CCL 100 HSF marine lubricants - cylinder oil for two-stroke engines operating on fuels with a high sulfur content.

As a result, Gazpromneft Ocean lubricants can be used in marine engines manufactured by WinGD, Wärtsila, and Sulzer.

The approval includes Gazpromneft Ocean CSO 7, Gazpromneft Ocean CCL 17 ULSF, Gazpromneft Ocean CCL 70, and Gazpromneft Ocean CCL 100 HSF.

"The marine engine is an extremely complicated mechanism that requires the high quality of fuels and lubricants. We produce Gazpromneft Ocean marine oils by the unique formulation based on advanced high-tech base oils and additives," said Roman Miroshnichenko, Branch Director for Marine Lubricants at Gazpromneft-Lubricants.

"Our products are developed involving the leading manufacturers of marine engines, and the trust of Winterthur Gas&Diesel is another proof of the reliability and quality of our lubricants."