Ferry Operator Tallink Sees 7% Fuel Savings From Voyage Optimisation Tool

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The system was tested during 50 voyages of the Isabelle over the summer. Image Credit: Qtagg

Ferry operator Tallink Grupp has saved 7% on the fuel bills for one of its ships from its use of Qtagg's voyage optimisation tool.

The company used Qtagg's EcoPilot tool on board its ferry the Isabelle during more than 50 voyages over the summer, seeing a 7% reduction in fuel consumption and emissions, Qtagg said in an emailed statement Wednesday.

The system provides route planning and optimisation, automatic weather forecasts and fuel-efficiency monitoring.

"After a period of familiarization, EcoPilot is now in full use by Isabelle's deck and engine officers," Indrek Lepp, master of the Isabelle, said in the statement.

"The system is quite new, and some initial challenges were solved with support from the Qtagg specialists.

"Once the deck officers fully understood the benefits and limitations of the system and operated the vessel based on that knowledge, we achieved the best fuel savings."

Shipping companies are increasingly investigating systems and measures that can deliver small fuel-consumption savings as a short-term means of cutting their emissions. By using a variety of these measures, shipowners should be able to meet the International Maritime Organisation's 2030 decarbonisation target while still burning conventional marine fuels.