Nominations Open for 2021 Wind Propulsion Awards

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Wind-powered shipping. Image Credit / Neoline.

The International Windship Association (IWSA) today opened nominations for its second Wind Propulsion Innovation Awards.

"These awards recognise pioneering projects, technological innovation and the key people and companies making a real difference in advancing wind propulsion as a low carbon, truly sustainable option for the world's commercial shipping fleet," the organization said in a press release.

As the marine shipping industry embraces its role in the global drive to decarbonise, in recent years wind propulsion technologies have gained increasing acceptance as a viable solution for the modern commercial fleet.

"Wind propulsion solutions are increasingly being viewed as a vital component in the drive to decarbonise the shipping industry," said Gavin Allwright, IWSA Secretary General.

"This is a sector that is gaining a lot of momentum and has a really powerful and positive story to tell, but still has a relatively low profile especially outside of the industry. We see that this is situation is slowly changing and we hope that these wind propulsion innovation awards will help to further propel that change."

The deadline for entries is 1700 (CET) on October 4, 2021, with the virtual awards ceremony to be held at the beginning of November during the second week of COP26.

Details on how to make a submission can be found at https://www.wind-ship.org/en/wind-propulsion-innovation-awards-2021/