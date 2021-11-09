Svitzer Seeks to Develop Methanol Fuel Cell-Powered Tug

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The company has signed an agreement with naval architect Roger Allan Ltd to design the vessel. File Image / Pixabay

AP Moller-Maersk subsidiary Svitzer is seeking to develop a tug for harbour operations powered by a methanol fuel cell.

The company has signed an agreement with naval architect Roger Allan Ltd to design the vessel, it said in a statement on its website on Tuesday.

The tug will also be equipped with batteries for use during peak energy demand from the vessel.

"Fuel cell technology could be a disruptor in the maritime technology space, promising high efficiencies and eliminating the need for substantial amounts of pilot ignition fuels while removing harmful emissions," Ole Graa Jakobsen, head of fleet technology at Maersk, said in the statement.

"Thus, we have been monitoring the technology for the last few years, and with the accelerating developments in the 'Power-to-X' arena, it has become evident that we should step up our engagement in fuel cells, especially in combination with Green Methanol."

The companies plan to have the new vessel in operation by the first quarter of 2024.