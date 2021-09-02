Quadrise Reports 7% Efficiency Gain in Emulsion Biofuel Test

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The firm tested 5 mt of its bioMSAR product and compared it to diesel. File Image / Pixabay

Emulsion fuel producer Quadrise has reported up to 7% engine efficiency gains in a test of a biofuel put through its MSAR process.

Quadrise uses its MSAR technology to emulsify fuels with water, producing a fuel with lower emissions by mass.

The firm has now completed a test of its bioMSAR product on a medium-speed Wärtsilä diesel engine at the VTT facility in Finland, it said in a statement on its website on Wednesday.

The test used 5 mt of the product and compared it to diesel at a 75% load, it said.

The company saw the following results from the test, it said:

Engine efficiency was higher (up to 7%) than with marine diesel, increasing with engine load

Average calculated CO2 emissions were 26% lower than diesel on a life-cycle ("well-to-wake") basis, due to a combination of the 40% renewable glycerine content of bioMSAR™ and the higher engine efficiency

NOx emissions were lower than for prior HFO and MSAR® tests, and comparable to diesel, with further NOx optimisation possible

Smoke and particulate levels were very low, as were unburned hydrocarbons emissions, due to efficient fuel combustion

The existing diesel engine fuel pumps and injectors worked well with bioMSAR™

The company is carrying out further tests, and expects the results to be available by the end of this month.