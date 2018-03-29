NYK Set to Begin LNG-Fuelled Bulk Carrier Project

Yasushi Yamamoto, deputy general manager of Technical Group (r) and Jun Kato, manager of Shipplan Team, Technical Group (l). Image Credit: NYK

NYK is pressing ahead with plans to build a liquefied natural gas (LNG)-fuelled post-panamax bulk carrier.

The operator said Wednesday it has had an R&D plan on the project it jointly presented with Oshima Shipbuilding Co. Ltd. approved by Japan’s Ministry of Land, Infrastructure, Transport and Tourism (MLIT).

The four-year project is planned to run from next month until March 2022 and is the latest in a number of LNG projects NYK is involved in.

"To date, the NYK Group has promoted the practical use of LNG as an environment-friendly fuel by constructing and operating the world’s first LNG-fueled car carrier and the world’s first purpose-built LNG bunkering vessel, as well as developing an LNG-fuel sales business," the company said.

Earlier this month, LNG advocacy group SEA\LNG said Japan as a whole was a "growing area of importance" for LNG-fuelled shipping and bunkering.